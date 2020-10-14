Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nu Skin Enterprises is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS's full-year earnings has moved 28.84% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NUS has gained about 33.04% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.82%. This means that Nu Skin Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NUS belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.86% so far this year, so NUS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on NUS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

