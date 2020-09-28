Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nu Skin Enterprises is one of 174 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS's full-year earnings has moved 34.92% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NUS has returned about 24.16% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 6.79% on average. This means that Nu Skin Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NUS belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.68% so far this year, so NUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on NUS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

