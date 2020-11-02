Is Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nu Skin Enterprises is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUS's full-year earnings has moved 27.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NUS has gained about 20.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -8.77% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Nu Skin Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, NUS belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.21% this year, meaning that NUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NUS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

