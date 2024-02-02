Is Nu (NU) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 313 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, NU has gained about 8.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Nu Holdings Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, S&P Global (SPGI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.8%.

For S&P Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nu Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 174 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.2% this year, meaning that NU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, S&P Global belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +3.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Nu Holdings Ltd. and S&P Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.