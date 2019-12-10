Is Ntt Data Corporation (NTDTY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Ntt Data Corporation (NTDTY). NTDTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 19.84 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 46.91. NTDTY's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.39 and as low as 16.10, with a median of 18.95, all within the past year.

We also note that NTDTY holds a PEG ratio of 2.67. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NTDTY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.98. Over the past 52 weeks, NTDTY's PEG has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 2.01, with a median of 2.16.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NTDTY's P/B ratio of 2.21. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.34. Within the past 52 weeks, NTDTY's P/B has been as high as 2.21 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NTDTY has a P/S ratio of 0.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.85.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ntt Data Corporation is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NTDTY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.