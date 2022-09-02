Is Now The Time To Put Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Willis Towers Watson's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Willis Towers Watson's EPS has grown 35% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 2.3 percentage points to 20%, in the last twelve months. That's something to smile about.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:WTW Earnings and Revenue History September 2nd 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Willis Towers Watson's forecast profits?

Are Willis Towers Watson Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Willis Towers Watson, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$187m. This comes in at 0.8% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like Willis Towers Watson, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

Willis Towers Watson's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$4.8m in the year prior to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Willis Towers Watson Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Willis Towers Watson's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Willis Towers Watson is worth keeping an eye on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Willis Towers Watson that you should be aware of.

