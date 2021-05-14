Is Now The Time To Put Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Westamerica Bancorporation Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Westamerica Bancorporation managed to grow EPS by 16% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Westamerica Bancorporation's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Westamerica Bancorporation maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.2% to US$211m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:WABC Earnings and Revenue History May 14th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Westamerica Bancorporation's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Westamerica Bancorporation Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Westamerica Bancorporation insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$65m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Westamerica Bancorporation with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$3.8m.

The Westamerica Bancorporation CEO received total compensation of just US$699k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Westamerica Bancorporation Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Westamerica Bancorporation is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Westamerica Bancorporation, but the pretty picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Westamerica Bancorporation you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

