Is Now The Time To Put Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Victory Capital Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Victory Capital Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Victory Capital Holdings' EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$3.62 to US$4.30. This amounts to a 19% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Victory Capital Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.4% to US$901m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:VCTR Earnings and Revenue History September 19th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Victory Capital Holdings' forecast profits?

Are Victory Capital Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that Victory Capital Holdings insiders spent a whopping US$2.7m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO David Brown who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$1.0m, paying US$34.62 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Victory Capital Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$171m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add Victory Capital Holdings To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Victory Capital Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Victory Capital Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Victory Capital Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.