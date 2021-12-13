Is Now The Time To Put UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is UFP Industries Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Who among us would not applaud UFP Industries's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 44%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. UFP Industries maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 69% to US$8.0b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:UFPI Earnings and Revenue History December 13th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of UFP Industries's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are UFP Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.6b company like UFP Industries. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$116m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does UFP Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

UFP Industries's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind UFP Industries is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - UFP Industries has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

