Is Now The Time To Put TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

TimkenSteel's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that TimkenSteel grew its EPS from US$0.82 to US$4.69, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of TimkenSteel shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.7% to 20% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:TMST Earnings and Revenue History August 9th 2022

Are TimkenSteel Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for TimkenSteel is that one insider has illustrated their belief in the company's future with a huge purchase of shares in the last 12 months. In one fell swoop, Independent Director Kenneth Garcia, spent US$469k, at a price of US$17.93 per share. Big insider buys like that are a rarity and should prompt discussion on the merits of the business.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for TimkenSteel bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$13m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is TimkenSteel Worth Keeping An Eye On?

TimkenSteel's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest TimkenSteel belongs near the top of your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TimkenSteel (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

