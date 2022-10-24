Is Now The Time To Put Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Sirius XM Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Sirius XM Holdings has grown EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Sirius XM Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 5.8% to US$8.9b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Sirius XM Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Sirius XM Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Sirius XM Holdings has a market capitalisation of US$24b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$67m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Sirius XM Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Sirius XM Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Sirius XM Holdings (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Although Sirius XM Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

