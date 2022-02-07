Is Now The Time To Put Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Science Applications International's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Science Applications International's EPS soared from US$3.54 to US$5.20, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 47%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Science Applications International's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.6% to US$7.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:SAIC Earnings and Revenue History February 7th 2022

Are Science Applications International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The first bit of good news is that no Science Applications International insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Executive VP & CFO Prabu Natarajan spent US$500k buying stock stock, at an average price of around US$83.33. Big buys like that give me a sense of opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Science Applications International is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$33m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Science Applications International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Science Applications International's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Science Applications International (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

