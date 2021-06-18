Is Now The Time To Put Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Rhinebeck Bancorp's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Rhinebeck Bancorp's EPS soared from US$0.57 to US$0.76, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 33%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Rhinebeck Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Rhinebeck Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$41m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:RBKB Earnings and Revenue History June 18th 2021

Rhinebeck Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$115m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Rhinebeck Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Rhinebeck Bancorp insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$122k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Steven Howell, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$68k for shares at about US$6.88 each.

Does Rhinebeck Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Rhinebeck Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The growth rate whets my appetite for research, and the insider buying only increases my interest in the stock. So on this analysis I believe Rhinebeck Bancorp is probably worth spending some time on. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Rhinebeck Bancorp is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Rhinebeck Bancorp isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

