Is Now The Time To Put Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Reliant Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Who among us would not applaud Reliant Bancorp's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Reliant Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Reliant Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 118% to US$149m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:RBNC Earnings and Revenue History May 4th 2021

Are Reliant Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite -US$47k worth of sales, Reliant Bancorp insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$474k on purchases in the last twelve months. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was William Fitzgerald who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$112k, paying US$15.39 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Reliant Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$37m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 8.0% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, DeVan Ard is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Reliant Bancorp with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The Reliant Bancorp CEO received US$881k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Reliant Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Reliant Bancorp's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest Reliant Bancorp belongs on the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Reliant Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

