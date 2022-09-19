Is Now The Time To Put Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rayonier (NYSE:RYN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Rayonier with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Rayonier's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Rayonier has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Rayonier's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The good news is that Rayonier is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.8 percentage points to 21%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:RYN Earnings and Revenue History September 19th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Rayonier's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Rayonier Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Rayonier shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$28m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like Rayonier, the median CEO pay is around US$8.4m.

Rayonier's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$5.3m in the year leading up to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Rayonier Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Rayonier's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Rayonier is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for Rayonier (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

