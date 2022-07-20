Is Now The Time To Put Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Raymond James Financial with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Raymond James Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Raymond James Financial managed to grow EPS by 14% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Raymond James Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Raymond James Financial achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 25% to US$11b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:RJF Earnings and Revenue History July 20th 2022

Are Raymond James Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Raymond James Financial, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$1.9b. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Raymond James Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Raymond James Financial is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Even so, be aware that Raymond James Financial is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

