Is Now The Time To Put Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Penns Woods Bancorp Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Penns Woods Bancorp has grown EPS by 10.0% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Penns Woods Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Penns Woods Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.2% to US$59m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:PWOD Earnings and Revenue History January 13th 2022

Since Penns Woods Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$170m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Penns Woods Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Penns Woods Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$623k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. We also note that it was the CEO & Director, Richard Grafmyre, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$48k for shares at about US$23.75 each.

Is Penns Woods Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Penns Woods Bancorp is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Penns Woods Bancorp certainly can. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. Of course, just because Penns Woods Bancorp is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

The good news is that Penns Woods Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

