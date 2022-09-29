Is Now The Time To Put Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Pathfinder Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Pathfinder Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Pathfinder Bancorp has grown EPS by 33% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Pathfinder Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Pathfinder Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to US$46m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqCM:PBHC Earnings and Revenue History September 29th 2022

Since Pathfinder Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$123m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Pathfinder Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Pathfinder Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$23m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 18% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Pathfinder Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$770k.

The Pathfinder Bancorp CEO received total compensation of just US$372k in the year to December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Pathfinder Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Pathfinder Bancorp's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Pathfinder Bancorp is worth keeping an eye on. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Pathfinder Bancorp.

Although Pathfinder Bancorp certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

