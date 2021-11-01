Is Now The Time To Put Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Norwood Financial Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Norwood Financial has managed to grow EPS by 20% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Norwood Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Norwood Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 43% to US$68m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGM:NWFL Earnings and Revenue History November 1st 2021

Norwood Financial isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$214m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Norwood Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$10k worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$2.8m insiders spend purchasing stock. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the Norwood Financial's future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Alexandra Nolan for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$25.17 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Norwood Financial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 9.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Lew Critelli, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Norwood Financial with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.1m.

The Norwood Financial CEO received US$712k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Norwood Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Norwood Financial's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Norwood Financial by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Norwood Financial, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

