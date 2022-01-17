Is Now The Time To Put Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Northrop Grumman Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Northrop Grumman has grown EPS by 9.4% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Northrop Grumman is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.4 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:NOC Earnings and Revenue History January 17th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Northrop Grumman's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Northrop Grumman Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of US$64b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$116m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Northrop Grumman Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Northrop Grumman is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Northrop Grumman (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

