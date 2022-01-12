Is Now The Time To Put Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Natural Alternatives International Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Natural Alternatives International has managed to grow EPS by 26% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Natural Alternatives International shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 1.7% to 9.4%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:NAII Earnings and Revenue History January 12th 2022

Natural Alternatives International isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$83m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Natural Alternatives International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Natural Alternatives International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$15m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 18% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Natural Alternatives International To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Natural Alternatives International has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Even so, be aware that Natural Alternatives International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

