Is Now The Time To Put Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Meridian's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Meridian has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Meridian's EPS shot from US$3.30 to US$6.19, over the last year. Year on year growth of 87% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Meridian's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Meridian maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 54% to US$160m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:MRBK Earnings and Revenue History January 31st 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Meridian's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Meridian Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

First things first; I didn't see insiders sell Meridian shares in the last year. But the really good news is that Independent Director Robert Casciato spent US$270k buying stock stock, at an average price of around US$26.95. Big buys like that give me a sense of opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Meridian insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$23m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 11% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Meridian Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Meridian's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Meridian deserves timely attention. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Meridian has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Meridian isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

