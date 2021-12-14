Is Now The Time To Put Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Lowe's Companies Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Who among us would not applaud Lowe's Companies's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Lowe's Companies is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.8 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:LOW Earnings and Revenue History December 14th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Lowe's Companies EPS 100% free.

Are Lowe's Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One gleaming positive for Lowe's Companies, in the last year, is that a certain insider has buying shares with ample enthusiasm. Indeed, Independent Director David Batchelder has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of US$997k at an average price of about US$159. Big insider buys like that are almost as rare as an ocean free of single use plastic waste.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Lowe's Companies is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$98m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Lowe's Companies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Lowe's Companies's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The incing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Lowe's Companies deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lowe's Companies (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Lowe's Companies isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

