Is Now The Time To Put Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Louisiana-Pacific's Improving Profits

In the last three years Louisiana-Pacific's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Louisiana-Pacific's EPS skyrocketed from US$11.62 to US$18.17, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 56%. We should also note that the company has boosted EPS by buying back shares, showing the strength of its balance sheet.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the one hand, Louisiana-Pacific's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Louisiana-Pacific?

Are Louisiana-Pacific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's good to see Louisiana-Pacific insiders walking the walk, by spending US$660k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Chairman & CEO William Southern who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$360k, paying US$67.24 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Louisiana-Pacific is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. With a whopping US$68m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Louisiana-Pacific Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Louisiana-Pacific has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Louisiana-Pacific that we have uncovered.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Louisiana-Pacific, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

