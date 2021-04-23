Is Now The Time To Put Linde (NYSE:LIN) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Linde (NYSE:LIN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Linde Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Linde boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$4.04 to US$4.74, in the last year. That's a 17% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Linde's EBIT margins have actually improved by 3.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach 15%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 3.5%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:LIN Earnings and Revenue History April 23rd 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Linde?

Are Linde Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Linde top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Franz Fehrenbach, paid US$121k to buy shares at an average price of US$246.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Linde is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$197m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Linde Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Linde is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Linde that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

