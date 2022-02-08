Is Now The Time To Put Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Keysight Technologies's Improving Profits

In the last three years Keysight Technologies's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Keysight Technologies's EPS soared from US$3.35 to US$4.89, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 46%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Keysight Technologies is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.6 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:KEYS Earnings and Revenue History February 8th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Keysight Technologies's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Keysight Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$30b company like Keysight Technologies. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$110m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Keysight Technologies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Keysight Technologies's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Even so, be aware that Keysight Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

