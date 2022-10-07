Is Now The Time To Put Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Keurig Dr Pepper Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Keurig Dr Pepper's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, Keurig Dr Pepper's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper's future EPS 100% free.

Are Keurig Dr Pepper Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The US$2.0m worth of shares that insiders sold during the last 12 months pales in comparison to the US$6.7m they spent on acquiring shares in the company. This bodes well for Keurig Dr Pepper as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. We also note that it was the Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Whitmore, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$2.5m for shares at about US$37.52 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Keurig Dr Pepper insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$544m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Ozan Dokmecioglu, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Keurig Dr Pepper, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

The CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper only received US$3.5m in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Keurig Dr Pepper Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Keurig Dr Pepper's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Keurig Dr Pepper that you need to take into consideration.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Keurig Dr Pepper isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

