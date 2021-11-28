Is Now The Time To Put JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is JPMorgan Chase Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that JPMorgan Chase has managed to grow EPS by 26% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of JPMorgan Chase's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note JPMorgan Chase's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 34% to US$131b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:JPM Earnings and Revenue History November 28th 2021

Are JPMorgan Chase Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

JPMorgan Chase top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But my excitement comes from the US$101k that Independent Director Mellody Hobson spent buying shares (at an average price of about US$153).

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that JPMorgan Chase insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$3.8b. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does JPMorgan Chase Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, JPMorgan Chase's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that JPMorgan Chase is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

