Is Now The Time To Put JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is JD.com Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, JD.com has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, JD.com's EPS soared from CN¥14.84 to CN¥23.39, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 58%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note JD.com's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to CN¥856b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:JD Earnings and Revenue History October 6th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future JD.com EPS 100% free.

Are JD.com Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$111b company like JD.com. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth CN¥16b. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

Should You Add JD.com To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that JD.com has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Even so, be aware that JD.com is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

