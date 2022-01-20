Is Now The Time To Put J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, J.B. Hunt Transport Services's EPS has grown 17% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. J.B. Hunt Transport Services maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to US$12b. That's a real positive.

Are J.B. Hunt Transport Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$21b company like J.B. Hunt Transport Services. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$4.3b. Coming in at 21% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like J.B. Hunt Transport Services, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services offered total compensation worth US$7.5m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does J.B. Hunt Transport Services Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about J.B. Hunt Transport Services's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Each to their own, but I think all this makes J.B. Hunt Transport Services look rather interesting indeed. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with J.B. Hunt Transport Services , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

