Is Now The Time To Put Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's EPS shot from US$0.38 to US$0.67, over the last year. You don't see 75% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's EBIT margins have actually improved by 12.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach 41%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 9.1%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:IRWD Earnings and Revenue History April 22nd 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's forecast profits?

Are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Director, Edward Owens, paid US$137k to buy shares at an average price of US$9.14.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$48m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

