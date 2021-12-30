Is Now The Time To Put International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is International Money Express Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years International Money Express's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, International Money Express's EPS soared from US$0.78 to US$1.12, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 45%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that International Money Express's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. International Money Express maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to US$431m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:IMXI Earnings and Revenue History December 30th 2021

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for International Money Express's future profits.

Are International Money Express Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own International Money Express shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping US$54m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 8.7% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like International Money Express with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$2.3m.

The International Money Express CEO received US$1.3m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add International Money Express To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about International Money Express's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that International Money Express is worth keeping an eye on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for International Money Express you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

