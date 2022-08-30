Is Now The Time To Put Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Innospec with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Innospec Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Innospec has grown EPS by 7.5% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Innospec maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 36% to US$1.7b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGS:IOSP Earnings and Revenue History August 30th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Innospec's forecast profits?

Are Innospec Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Innospec followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$30m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Innospec Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Innospec is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Innospec by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

