Is Now The Time To Put Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Heritage-Crystal Clean Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Heritage-Crystal Clean grew its EPS from US$0.68 to US$2.66, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Heritage-Crystal Clean shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.6% to 16%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:HCCI Earnings and Revenue History July 27th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Heritage-Crystal Clean?

Are Heritage-Crystal Clean Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Heritage-Crystal Clean shares worth a considerable sum. Holding US$62m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 8.7% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Does Heritage-Crystal Clean Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Heritage-Crystal Clean's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Heritage-Crystal Clean very closely. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Heritage-Crystal Clean you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

