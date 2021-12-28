Is Now The Time To Put Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Heritage-Crystal Clean Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Heritage-Crystal Clean has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Heritage-Crystal Clean is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 10.8 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:HCCI Earnings and Revenue History December 28th 2021

Are Heritage-Crystal Clean Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Heritage-Crystal Clean shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$118m. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Heritage-Crystal Clean with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$2.3m.

The CEO of Heritage-Crystal Clean only received US$831k in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Heritage-Crystal Clean Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Heritage-Crystal Clean's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that Heritage-Crystal Clean is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Heritage-Crystal Clean .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

