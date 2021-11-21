Is Now The Time To Put HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is HarborOne Bancorp Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years HarborOne Bancorp's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, HarborOne Bancorp's EPS shot from US$0.58 to US$1.28, over the last year. You don't see 118% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that HarborOne Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. HarborOne Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$247m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:HONE Earnings and Revenue History November 21st 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of HarborOne Bancorp's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are HarborOne Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own HarborOne Bancorp shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add HarborOne Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

HarborOne Bancorp's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind HarborOne Bancorp is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - HarborOne Bancorp has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.