Is Now The Time To Put Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) On Your Watchlist?

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Green Brick Partners Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Green Brick Partners has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Green Brick Partners's EPS soared from US$1.99 to US$3.07, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 55%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Green Brick Partners shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 16%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:GRBK Earnings and Revenue History November 9th 2021

Are Green Brick Partners Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's a pleasure to note that insiders spent US$1.5m buying Green Brick Partners shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. And so I find myself almost expectant, and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Harry Brandler, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$553k for shares at about US$23.03 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Green Brick Partners insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping US$61m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Green Brick Partners Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, Green Brick Partners's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Green Brick Partners .

