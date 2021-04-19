Is Now The Time To Put Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Generac Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Generac Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 30% per year over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Generac Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:GNRC Earnings and Revenue History April 19th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Generac Holdings's forecast profits?

Are Generac Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Generac Holdings has a market capitalization of US$21b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$340m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Generac Holdings, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

Generac Holdings offered total compensation worth US$6.1m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Generac Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Generac Holdings's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Generac Holdings look rather interesting indeed. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Generac Holdings you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

