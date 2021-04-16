Is Now The Time To Put First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is First Choice Bancorp Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, First Choice Bancorp has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that First Choice Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. First Choice Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.2% to US$87m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:FCBP Earnings and Revenue History April 16th 2021

Since First Choice Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$287m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are First Choice Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite -US$334k worth of sales, First Choice Bancorp insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$1.1m on purchases in the last twelve months. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman of the Board Peter Hui who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$201k, paying US$18.14 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that First Choice Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$40m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 14% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is First Choice Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, First Choice Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with First Choice Bancorp , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

The good news is that First Choice Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

