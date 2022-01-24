Is Now The Time To Put Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Enstar Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Enstar Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Enstar Group's EPS soared from US$50.79 to US$65.75, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 29%. It also seems the company is in good financial health, since it has boosted EPS by buying back shares.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Enstar Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Enstar Group's EBIT margins have actually improved by 20.5 percentage points in the last year, to reach 69%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 24%. That's not ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:ESGR Earnings and Revenue History January 24th 2022

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Enstar Group's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Enstar Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Enstar Group insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Independent Chairman of the Board Robert Campbell spent US$448k buying stock stock, at an average price of around US$224. Big buys like that give me a sense of opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Enstar Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$266m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Enstar Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Enstar Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. One of Buffett's considerations when discussing businesses is if they are capital light or capital intensive. Generally, a company with a high return on equity is capital light, and can thus fund growth more easily. So you might want to check this graph comparing Enstar Group's ROE with industry peers (and the market at large).

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Enstar Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

