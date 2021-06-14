Is Now The Time To Put Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Emergent BioSolutions Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Emergent BioSolutions's EPS went from US$1.32 to US$7.30 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Emergent BioSolutions shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 35%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:EBS Earnings and Revenue History June 14th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Emergent BioSolutions's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Emergent BioSolutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Emergent BioSolutions insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$128m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Emergent BioSolutions Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Emergent BioSolutions's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Emergent BioSolutions for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Emergent BioSolutions (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

