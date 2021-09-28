Is Now The Time To Put DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

DRDGOLD's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, DRDGOLD has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, DRDGOLD's EPS shot from R8.25 to R16.84, over the last year. You don't see 104% year-on-year growth like that, very often. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that DRDGOLD is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 13.3 percentage points to 34%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:DRD Earnings and Revenue History September 28th 2021

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are DRDGOLD Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalizations between R6.0b and R24b, like DRDGOLD, the median CEO pay is around R34m.

The DRDGOLD CEO received R19m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is DRDGOLD Worth Keeping An Eye On?

DRDGOLD's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. Such fast EPS growth makes me wonder if the business has hit an inflection point (and I mean the good kind.) At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So DRDGOLD looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - DRDGOLD has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Although DRDGOLD certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

