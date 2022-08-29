Is Now The Time To Put Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Donaldson Company Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Donaldson Company's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from US$2.11 to US$2.57. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 22% gain.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Donaldson Company remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to US$3.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:DCI Earnings and Revenue History August 29th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Donaldson Company's future EPS 100% free.

Are Donaldson Company Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Donaldson Company has a market capitalisation of US$6.6b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold US$32m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Donaldson Company with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$8.4m.

Donaldson Company's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$6.9m in the year leading up to July 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Donaldson Company Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Donaldson Company is that it is growing profits. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Donaldson Company, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Donaldson Company that you need to be mindful of.

Although Donaldson Company certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

