Is Now The Time To Put DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in DLH Holdings (NASDAQ:DLHC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is DLH Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, DLH Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, DLH Holdings's EPS soared from US$0.50 to US$0.63, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 28%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note DLH Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$222m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:DLHC Earnings and Revenue History June 11th 2021

Since DLH Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$154m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are DLH Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did DLH Holdings insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent US$192k buying it. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Zachary Parker for US$95k worth of shares, at about US$10.38 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for DLH Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$23m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 15% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does DLH Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about DLH Holdings's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more, shares in the company. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for DLH Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But DLH Holdings isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

