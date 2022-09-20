Is Now The Time To Put Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Devon Energy's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Devon Energy has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the revenue front, Devon Energy has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 120% to US$17b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:DVN Earnings and Revenue History September 20th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Devon Energy's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Devon Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Devon Energy has a market capitalisation of US$43b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$300m. We note that this amounts to 0.7% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Devon Energy but it's still worth mentioning. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Should You Add Devon Energy To Your Watchlist?

Devon Energy's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Devon Energy very closely. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Devon Energy (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

