Is Now The Time To Put CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is CyberOptics Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that CyberOptics grew its EPS from US$0.16 to US$0.87, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. CyberOptics shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 1.8% to 9.8%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

Are CyberOptics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for CyberOptics shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that President Subodh Kulkarni bought US$12k worth of shares at an average price of around US$23.10.

Does CyberOptics Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

CyberOptics's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. For me, this situation certainly piques my interest. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CyberOptics that you should be aware of.

