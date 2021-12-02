Is Now The Time To Put Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Crocs's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Crocs's EPS went from US$2.20 to US$12.82 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Crocs shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 29%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:CROX Earnings and Revenue History December 2nd 2021

Are Crocs Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$9.7b company like Crocs. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$325m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Crocs To Your Watchlist?

Crocs's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Crocs for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Crocs (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

