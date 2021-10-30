Is Now The Time To Put Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Coastal Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Coastal Financial has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Coastal Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Coastal Financial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 57% to US$84m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:CCB Earnings and Revenue History October 30th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Coastal Financial?

Are Coastal Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Coastal Financial insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$87m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 20% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like Coastal Financial, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

Coastal Financial offered total compensation worth US$1.4m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Coastal Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Coastal Financial's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Big growth can make big winners, so I do think Coastal Financial is worth considering carefully. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Coastal Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

