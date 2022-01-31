Is Now The Time To Put Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Clarus's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Clarus managed to grow EPS by 17% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Clarus shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 2.2% to 8.3%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:CLAR Earnings and Revenue History January 31st 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Clarus's forecast profits?

Are Clarus Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Clarus shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$162m. That equates to 20% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add Clarus To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Clarus is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Clarus (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Although Clarus certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

