Is Now The Time To Put Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Charles River Laboratories International Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Charles River Laboratories International has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Charles River Laboratories International maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 21% to US$3.4b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:CRL Earnings and Revenue History November 30th 2021

Are Charles River Laboratories International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Charles River Laboratories International has a market capitalization of US$19b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$273m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Charles River Laboratories International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Charles River Laboratories International's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Charles River Laboratories International for a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Charles River Laboratories International , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Although Charles River Laboratories International certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares.

